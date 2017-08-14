Gigi Hadid Proves It's Time to Swap Your Sandals for Mules

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Splash News

We'll give you 17 additional reasons why, too.

Gigi Hadidproves it's time we swapped our sandals for mules—it's August 14, after all. Fall is fast approaching, so it's time to at least start thinking about the footwear changes you'll be making.

Luckily there's a particular shoe (mules, you guessed it) that make transitioning your wardrobe from summer to fall as easy as possible. They're the backless shoes that will keep you a little warmer without having to change up your look, really, at all.

So with that said, take a scroll through the below 17 picks we've rounded up just for you!

Photos

Best Mules for Fall

Wear them with denim, tights, leggings...the possibilities are endless. Just make sure you wear them.

Shop the Look

ESC: Mules

Senso

Zulu IV Mules, $125

ESC: Mules

Loeffler Randall

Top Knot Mules, $395

ESC: Mules

Aldo

Alaska, Was: $80, Now: $40

ESC: Mules

Alexander Wang

Amelia Studded Mules, $595

ESC: Mules

Jeffrey Campbell

Dello Satin Mule, Was: $130, Now: $100

ESC: Mules

Nine West

Alibelle Slides, Was: $80, Now: $60

ESC: Mules

Marc Jacobs

Cross Strap Mules, $363

ESC: Mules

Sam Edelman

Marilyn Mules, $130

ESC: Mules

Gucci

Princetown Loafer Mule, $650

ESC: Mules

Topshop

Notorious Soft Leather Mules, $75

ESC: Mules

AGL

Studded Loafer Mule, $395

ESC: Mules

Seychelles

Commute Sandal, $70

ESC: Mules

The Row

Coco Suede Mules, $795

ESC: Mules

H&M

Mules, $18

ESC: Mules

Sole Society

Ashwell Mule, $85

ESC: Mules

Stuart Weitzman

Guamule Imitation Pearl Embellished Mule, $455

ESC: Mules

Marc Fisher

Dafne Sandal, Was: $80, Now: $50

Just slip them on...

And walk out the house.

