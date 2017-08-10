Kendall Jenner Goes Sci-Fi in First Adidas Video Ad

Kendall Jenner is doing it her way.

It's Sinatra meets sci-fi for the supermodel's first-ever Adidas ad. In the third installment for the brand's "ORIGINAL is never finished" campaign, Kendall stars alongside James Harden, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti and Young Thug.

The short film certainly lives up to the name of the product it's designed to sell. Shots of Kendall in a glass capsule (major Fifth Element vibes) are set against imagery of Botticelli's Birth of Venus and DaVinci's Vitruvian Man, making us wonder if this is an ad for shoes or a glimpse at what the apocalyptic future looks like. If it's the latter, only sneakerheads survive.