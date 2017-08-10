Kendall Jenner Goes Sci-Fi in First Adidas Video Ad

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Randone |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Scrunchies, Selena Gomez

How Selena Gomez Made the Hair Scrunchie Cool Again

ESC: Emilia Clarke

The Most Wearable Celeb Hair Trend, According to Pinterest

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

Chrissy Teigen's Venice Vacation Style Is Affordable...Kinda

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kendall Jenner is doing it her way. 

It's Sinatra meets sci-fi for the supermodel's first-ever Adidas ad. In the third installment for the brand's "ORIGINAL is never finished" campaign, Kendall stars alongside James Harden, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti and Young Thug.

The short film certainly lives up to the name of the product it's designed to sell. Shots of Kendall in a glass capsule (major Fifth Element vibes) are set against imagery of Botticelli's Birth of Venus and DaVinci's Vitruvian Man, making us wonder if this is an ad for shoes or a glimpse at what the apocalyptic future looks like. If it's the latter, only sneakerheads survive. 

Photos

Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid's Fendi Ad Campaign

To the back drop of Sinatra's classic "My Way," people zip around on go-carts in the desert, basket baller Harden floats in what looks like a pool of Gatorade and ice and a blow-up Statue of Liberty that could've come straight out of Coachella. Plus, the gold-embellished blazers are giving us some serious fall wardrobe inspo. Kendall steals the show, of course, rocking some classic Adidas gear and surviving a torrential pitchfork downfall. 

officially joining the adidas fam! @adidasoriginals #adidasAmbassador #adidasOriginals

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Back in May, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced she'd be representing the brand as an ambassador on her Instagram.

"[O]fficially joining the adidas fam! @adidasoriginals," she wrote. 

It seems it takes a superstar to know a Superstar

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Style Collective , Fashion , Diet And Fitness , Fitness , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Top Stories , Life/Style
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.