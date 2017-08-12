Saturday Savings: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's LWD Is 40% Off

Here comes the (almost) bride!

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay accepted a proposal—from contestant Bryan Abasolo—and is now wearing white. Go figure.

The reality star's LWD (little white dress) has some pretty sweet details like a small frayed trim outlining the waist, neckline and skirt of the Cinq à Sept number. More exciting than its femme features? The fact it's now 40 percent off (and don't worry, this one also doesn't weigh 30 pounds).

Now because its current price of $237 (which was $395) might still be a little steep, we've rounded up some suitable options below so you can get the look for less.