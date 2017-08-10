Tiger Woods Clarifies His Relationship Status With Stylist Kristin Smith

Tiger Woods, Kristin Smith

Getty Images/Instagram

According to several reports, Tiger Woods was at one point linked to Kristin Smith, a personal stylist  and ex-wife of Dallas Cowboys player Gerald Sensabaugh

In fact, just today, the DailyMail reported that the couple were vacationing together in the Bahamas at the end of July, enjoying some snorkeling and boating in his private yacht.

However, Woods immediately took to Twitter to denounce the story. "Contrary to the false Daily Mail article, Kristin Smith and I are no longer dating and haven't since last year," he wrote.

Though Woods was indeed spending time at sea in Albany, he was vacationing with his children.

He took to Instagram to share a photo from the trip, writing, "Nothing like free diving with the kids for lobster at Albany."

A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on

Meanwhile, it's been a rough year for Woods who was arrested for driving under the influence in Florida in May.

Yesterday, E! News confirmed he will likely enter a first-time DUI offender program as punishment for the arrest. This will include DUI school, victim impact panels, and 12 months of probation, which incorporates a ban on alcohol and drug possession and consumption.

Before his reported relationship with Smith, Woods dated Lindsey Vonn for three years with whom he split in May 2015. He was also previously married to Elin Nordegren. The two married in 2004 and divorced in 2010 after Woods admitted he had several affairs. They have two children together, Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Axel Woods.

