American Crime Story's Katrina Twist: Sarah Paulson Is Now the Star After Ryan Murphy Makes a "Creative Pivot"

Ryan Murphy and co. have changed their minds yet again.
After switching the air order of The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Katrina, the minds behind American Crime Story have decided to go a different direction with Katrina all together, E! News has confirmed. Originally, this installment in the franchise was to based on the book The Great Deluge: Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast by Douglas Brinkley, dealing broadly with the American government at the time. Dennis Quaid had signed on to play George W. Bush, while Annette Bening was playing the Louisiana governor and Matthew Broderick was set to play the director of FEMA.
Now, a day after FX Networks CEO John Landgraf admitted to reporters at the 2017 TCA summer press tour that Murphy had made a "creative pivot," it's been confirmed that they're dropping the original source material altogether and narrowing the installment's focus with Sheri Fink's book Five Days at Memorial as its source. Set in a New Orleans hospital that lost power for five days after the natural disaster, the show will examine the decision made by hospital staff, led by Dr. Anna Pou, to euthanize critically ill patients.
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: How the Cast Compares to Their Real-Life Counterparts
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
And in an even larger twist, Murphy's muse Sarah Paulson will now be the star of the installment, stepping into the role of Dr. Pou. As of press time, no other cast members are attached to the revamped installment, though the hope is to find new roles for the A-list roster previously cast in the original idea. After all, if you land Bening, Broderick and Quaid, you don't really want to let them go if you can help it.
Deadline first reported the news.
While Katrina continues to take its new shape, so to is Murphy's latest installment of American Horror Story, subtitled Cult. Once again, Paulson takes the lead in what sounds like will be a rather interesting love triangle involving her character's wife (played by Allison Pill) and the mysteriously blue-haired Kai (played by Evan Peters). Here's everything we know about the upcoming season, premiering Tuesday, Sept. 5!
FX
AHS newcomer Billy Eichner is Harrison Wilton.
FX
Scream Queens star jumps to AHS as Winter Anderson.
FX
AHS veteran Cheyenne Jackson is Dr. Rudy Vincent.
Article continues below
FX
AHS newcomer Colton Haynes is Detective Samuels
FX
Alison Pill, a newcomer to the cast, stars as Ivy Mayfair-Richards
FX
Um, duh. The title for season seven is American Horror Story: Cult. This is one creepy cult.
Article continues below
FX
Murphy revealed the 11-episode season will be set in Michigan. He previously revealed it takes place the night of the 2016 presidential election. The co-creator previously told E! News it would be a "very, very scary" modern story, yet "fun" and "topical."
FX
Murphy quickly revealed Sarah Paulson would be in season seven, which is generally a forgone conclusion. She's one of the leads. After he announced the title, Murphy revealed Paulson's character is named Ally.
FX
Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are the leads of the season. Peters is playing somebody named Kai, Murphy said. And to Murphy on Twitter, "This is his heaviest season yet," meaning you'll get a lot more Evan Peters this year.
Article continues below
FX
Lady Gaga, who starred in American Horror Story: Hotel and appeared in American Horror story: Roanoke, will not be in season seven.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MEN'S FITNESS
Teen Wolf and Scream Queens veteran Colton Haynes will appear in AHS: Cult. Of course details about his role are being kept under wraps, but Murphy welcomed him to the troupe on Instagram.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Leslie Grossman, who worked with Murphy on Popular, re-teams with the creator for AHS: Cult. "My friend Leslie Grossman is joining this season of American Horror Story. One of the funniest and most talented ladies I know. Congrats Ms Leslie G," Murphy posted on Instagram.
Article continues below
Michele K. Short/FX
Did you miss the homicidal clown played by John Carroll Lynch on Freak Show? No? Too bad. Twisty's presence will clearly be felt, as evidenced by all those clowns. Murphy also revealed a behind-the-scenes photo of a Twisty comic book.
FX
Mare Winningham, a veteran of AHS: Coven, Freak Show and Hotel, will be back in some form or another. Murphy revealed her involvement on Twitter and teased there will be more familiar faces back in the fold as well.
Fox
Scream Queens star Billie Lourd makes her jump from Murphy's Fox series to his FX hit. Not much is known about her character, but her arrival was teased with an Instagram shot featuring Lourd with white hair. "Winter is coming. Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS," Murphy teased.
Article continues below
Michele K. Short/FX
AHS veteran Frances Conroy will be back in some form or another. She previously appeared in seasons one, two, three, four and six and played everything from a cannibal hillbilly to the Angel of Death to the iconic Myrtle Snow.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Known for comedies Parks and Recreation, Difficult People and his own show, Billy on the Street, Billy Eichner is going dramatic for the new season of AHS. He'll appear as a confidant of Sarah Paulson's character.
FX
American Horror Story: Roanoke breakout Adina Porter is back in the fold. Naturally her character is being kept under wraps. It is American Horror Story, after all.
Article continues below
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Lena Dunham will guest star in AHS: Cult, making it her first TV gig since Girls wrapped up. Murphy tweeted about her involvement, saying, "Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!"
FX
American Horror Story: Hotel and Roanoke star Cheyenne Jackson is back in the fold for Cult. Who's he playing? That's a very good question.
FX
OK, this isn't exactly about American Horror Story: Cult, but Sarah Paulson was asked by a fan on Twitter if she missed Jessica Lange, her costar for the first four seasons. And Paulson's answer? It's going to break your heart: "More than I can say," she responded. No, you're crying.
Article continues below
Are you surprised by the creative pivot Murphy's made with Katrina? Or relieved? Sound off in the comments below!
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will debut in January 2018 on FX, with the revamped Katrina arriving sometime after that.