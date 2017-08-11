Victoria Justice Is Guilty of This '90s Middle School Look

We went back-to-school shopping with Victoria Justice, H&M and Girl Up...and this is what happened.

The former Nickelodeon star has a big heart and an even bigger eye for fashion, so it's only fitting we'd meet her downtown for somewhat of a fit sesh (with a twist) at H&M's Fig at 7th location. The twist? 10 lucky students (from the amazing organization that is Girl Up—who promote the health, safety, education, and leadership of girls in developing countries) get to go shopping with her.

So before we lost Victoria to the sea of excited tweens, we caught up with her to talk advice she'd give her 15-year-old self, her top three back-to-school must-haves and the one questionable outfit she was totally guilty of wearing in middle school.

"Always on the first day of school I would prep my outfit the night before—it was kind of a big deal—but as the school year went on I got lazier about it and just wanted to be comfortable," said the star. "Planning the outfits kind of just went to the wayside." Who else can relate? (Everyone's hand better be up.)