Nikki Reed Gives Birth to a Baby Girl With Ian Somerhalder: Find Out Her Unique Name

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are actors and avid activists, and now they can add another title to their resume: Parents!
E! News can confirm the famous couple welcomed their first child into the world on July 25—a baby girl named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.
They first announced their pregnancy in May after much speculation. Nikki took to Instagram to share a photo of her precious baby bump in a Bayou With Love dress (the sustainable clothing line she founded a year ago), writing, "I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt."
She added, "We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you…Love your parents."
Ian also shared his excitement on Instagram at the time, writing: "To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for PTTOW!
"This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy."
Meanwhile, Nikki and Ian tied the knot in April 2015, ringing in their second wedding anniversary this year.
The cute couple's nuptials came about nine months after they first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted getting their PDA on in July 2014 at an L.A. farmers market.
They immediately bonded over their love for animals, and shortly thereafter, they proved they were getting serious by expanding their family and adopting a horse named Eagle as well as a kitten.
Needless to say, growing their family with some human babies was the perfect next step. Congratulations to the happy couple!