Jeff Lewis' Housekeeper Zoila Chavez Retires After 18 Years

Happy retirement, Zoila Chavez!

Interior designer and house-flipper Jeff Lewis, star of the Bravo reality show Flipping Out, has revealed that his housekeeper has retired after 18 years. Chavez had starred with Lewis on both Flipping Out and spinoff Interior Therapy With Jeff Lewis. The two also appeared with Pulos on Cheer Perfection.

"Zoila retired about three months ago," Lewis told People Thursday. "She stayed the first six months we had the baby, which is amazing. You know, she's wanted to retire for two years now, and she's been with me for 18 years. I just begged her, begged her, begged her — 'Please stay. I need help with the baby. I need help with this transition.' And she stayed as long as she could."

Lewis and his longtime partner Gage Edwards are parents to 9-month-old daughter Monroe.