Nick Lachey Pokes Fun at His 98 Degrees Days With an Epic Blast From the Past

Nick Lachey is no longer predicting a forecast of 98-degrees.

The 43-year-old star took to Instagram today to share a hilarious throwback from his boy band days alongside a more current image of him recreating the pose. But there's one stark difference—turns out covering up his 98 Degrees tattoo wasn't the hardest thing.

The original ink featured a black and white sun with "98˚" printed in the center, while his updated tat blocked out the band name by filling in the sun's center. Captioning the post, "Today's forecast," the text on the singer's meme read, "How hot is it? Hell if I know but it sure is sunny…"

Nick may be saying goodbye to his boy band (or weatherman?) days, but every day is still 98 degrees in our hearts.