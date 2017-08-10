Janet Jackson Is "in Good Spirits" as She Prepares to Resume Tour as a Single Mom

Janet Jackson is "in good spirits" these days, her makeup artist Preston Meneses says, as the singer prepares to tour for the first time as a mom—and a single one at that.

The pop star announced in January she and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed her first child, son Eissa. In April, E! News learned the couple has separated after five years of marriage. The following month, Jackson confirmed the split in a YouTube video, saying, "We are in court and the rest is in God's hands." She and Wissam began divorce proceedings in June.

In her May video, Jackson also gave an update about their son, saying, "He's so healthy. He's so beautiful, so loving, such a happy baby," and also announced that she plans to continue her tour in September.

In July 2016, the artist delayed her Unbreakable tour, saying she and her husband were planning their family. In her May announcement, she said the name of the tour would be changed to The State of the World tour, adding, "It's not about politics. It's about people, the world, relationships and just love."

"I think Janet is ready!" Jackson's makeup artist told E! News exclusively. "She is happy and is in good spirits. I think the world is going to get something really special from her."