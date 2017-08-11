Watch Dorothy Wang Go on a Very Awkward Blind Date On the Famously Single Finale

In Sunday night's season finale of Famously Single, the group gets all gussied up for a formal event together. "So we're having our formal, and everyone here brought someone they care about," Chad Johnson explains.
Even though their time together is coming to an end, it's not too late to find love. In fact, Dorothy Wang does something she's never done before...ask a guy out! "A friend of mine has been wanting to set me up with this guy named Ryan for kind of some time now," Dorothy shared.
"I feel like he's a really nice, sweet and genuine guy, and he's not drunk. I feel like it has been a while since I've been around a guy who is not that drunk living in this f--king house," Dorothy quipped.
"He's the first guy who I've ever invited out on a date," Dorothy tells Malika Haqq. "I fully realize the privilege of that," Ryan says sweetly. "This is my first time meeting him, so I know that there is a lot more I want to learn about him," Dorothy shares.
"I went to school at SMU for a year," Dorothy tells Ryan. "How did you like it?" Ryan questions. But before Dorothy can answer, she gets distracted by the news that there is a photobooth at the event.
"There's a photo booth? See you there!" Dorothy says before returning to her conversation with a visibly annoyed Ryan. Uh-oh. This relationship may be over before it even begins.
