Watch Dorothy Wang Go on a Very Awkward Blind Date On the Famously Single Finale

In Sunday night's season finale of Famously Single, the group gets all gussied up for a formal event together. "So we're having our formal, and everyone here brought someone they care about," Chad Johnson explains.

Even though their time together is coming to an end, it's not too late to find love. In fact, Dorothy Wang does something she's never done before...ask a guy out! "A friend of mine has been wanting to set me up with this guy named Ryan for kind of some time now," Dorothy shared.

"I feel like he's a really nice, sweet and genuine guy, and he's not drunk. I feel like it has been a while since I've been around a guy who is not that drunk living in this f--king house," Dorothy quipped.