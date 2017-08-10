Kylie Jenner Is Ringing in Her 20th Birthday by Giving Back

Kylie Jenner turned the big 2-0 today, but instead of gifting herself with some birthday presents, she's giving back.
The reality star took to Instagram to reveal that a portion of the proceeds from KylieCosmetics.com will go to the organization Teen Cancer America, helping raise awareness and help teens and young adults battling cancer.
She shared a video with her good friend Harry Hudson, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 at just 19-years-old.
In the video, Kylie and Harry start off by laughing over "how old" Kylie is today, but things take a more serious tone as Harry asked, "Did you know every hour a teen in the U.S. gets diagnosed with cancer?"
He continued, "Kylie was right there by my side during all of my chemo treatments, and together we are spreading awareness through her product today, on her birthday. So buy the product, support a cause and do something positive!"
"Thank you Harry and Teen Cancer America for giving me this opportunity to help give back," Kylie added. "Join us to help make a change!"
Kylie mentioned the charitable act during an interview with E! News earlier this week. "I'm doing special charity things on my birthday and I like sentimental things, because the materialistic things, if I want something, I'll usually get it myself," she revealed at the time. "I don't really like when people buy things for me."
Though she didn't want anything tangible, Kylie has been on the receiving end of plenty of thoughtful notes on social media from her family.
For example, Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a collage of her youngest child, writing, "Happy birthday my beauty, @Kyliejenner! 20 today!! I am so proud of the young woman you have become. Kind, generous, hard-working, funny and beautiful inside and out. You are one of a kind, and I'm grateful every day that God gave me you. I love being your mommy! There is so much ahead for you, my angel, and I can't wait to see what your 20s has in store!! I love you more than you will ever know! Mommy xo."
Big sis Kim Kardashian also shared a sweet message on Instagram alongside a photo of her "baby sis."
"Happy Birthday baby sis! @kyliejenner," she wrote. "You are always so determined & so set on what you want in life & starting at such a young age you always went for it. That's so inspiring to watch. I love you Ky."
Khloe Kardashian decided to use her app to share an adorable video montage for Kylie, promoting it on Twitter.
"Happy birthday to my baby," she wrote, tagging the birthday girl.
Snapchat / Kim Kardashian
Her family also helped her celebrate during a fun surprise birthday party with friends and boyfriend, Travis Scott (who, by the way, gifted her a gorgeous, diamond butterfly necklace for the occasion) on Wednesday night.
The family documented the festivities on Instagram and Snapchat, and according to the photos, it was another one for the books. Not only did it include a chocolate fondue fountain and a sheet cake made out of one of Kylie's funny faces, it also came complete with a giant ice sculpture of a naked female body, which we're guessing was designed after Kylie's very own curves.
Check out all the photos below:
Happy birthday to you, Kylie!