Zedd Reveals the Bad Part About Dating Selena Gomez

Zedd's short but "nice" relationship with Selena Gomez was no picnic for his loved ones because of her massive amount of fame.

The DJ and the pop star first fueled romance rumors in 2015. She is featured on his "I Want You to Know" single and music video. Selena, 25, said in a radio interview that June that she had had a "thing" with Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, and that it was "nice."

In a cover story interview with Billboard, posted online Thursday, Zedd, 27, recalled the bad part about dating Selena.

"Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends' phones. I was pissed. [Though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into," he said. "She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life."