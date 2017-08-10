Reese Witherspoon Slips Back Into Elle Woods' Wardrobe From Legally Blonde

All these years later, Reese Witherspoon still understands the important of having a bunny costume ready in your closet.

While its been 16 years since the Oscar winner headed to law school as the beloved sorority girl turned attorney, Elle Woods, it was as if no time had passed at all when she dug up a bunch of her iconic costumes from the film and modeled them on social media.

Remember when she showed up to a fake costume party in a body suit and bunny ears only to storm out and buy a laptop? Yup, she still has it. What about the striped off-the-shoulder top, pink pants and newsboy cap Elle sported to meet her new classmates on the green at Harvard? "Still fits too," Witherspoon wrote on Snapchat with excitement.

Of course, who could forget the pink printed halter dress she wore to dinner with Warner, expecting to get engaged but really was just dumped. Yes, all these years later, Elle's pain still stings, but the dress still looks superb.