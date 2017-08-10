Chrissy Teigen's Venice Vacation Style Is Affordable...Kinda

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

Venice is known for its water canals, Carnival, and now, Chrissy Teigen's incredible travel style.

Silk head wraps and printed jumpsuits? Yes please.

The model-turned-author has been sharing lots of photos of her Italian adventure, and if you're feeling jealous, you're not alone. Chrissy's nearly 14 million Instagram followers have been going crazy over her jungle-print ensembles, plunging necklines and oversized sunnies. And for good reason.

With hubby John Legend and their equally well-dressed daughter Luna in tow, Chrissy's vacation vibe is total Hollywood glam meets hot mama, and she's rocking it.