Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Honeymoon in Italy and Share Gorgeous Photos

Dancing With the Stars' Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are honeymooning in Lake Como, Italy and they are not alone!
His brother and best man Val Chmerkovskiy and friend, maid-of-honor and wedding planner Nicole Volynets Gamer and her husband Ilya Gamer also flew there. Val's girlfriend Jenna Johnson stayed behind in the U.S. as she is competing on So You Think You Can Dance All-Stars season 14.
Maks and Peta did, however, travel without their 7-month-old son Shai.
"Missing our little Shai - this is our first trip away just the two of us," Peta wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a photo of her walking up a flight of stone steps in the beautiful village of Bellagio in the Lake Como area.
Maks and Peta make out.
Peta, behind you!
Peta takes a break from climbing all those steps.
Bottoms up.
...in the honeymoon glow.
Peta gets her shot.
It's Maks' turn.
The dance pro strikes a pose.
A gorgeous shot by the water.
Nicole Volynets Gamer sneaks in a shot of Peta.
It's a midnight food hunt!
The newlyweds ponder a late-night snack and drink.
Which one should they choose?
Get him a McSnakky.
Party all night!
A shot of the water from the village of Bellagio in the Lake Como area.
Maks and Peta have fun with filters.
Val Chmerkovskiy tags along.
This is why people honeymoon in Lake Como.
"When your bed takes up most of the hotel bedroom and you don't even mind....not even a little bit....�� #BecauseComo," Maks wrote on Instagram. Welcome (back) to Europe.
"Lake Como with my love. ❤️ We were blown away by the beauty!" Peta wrote.
The group posted a slew of photos from their trip. Maks and Peta also included videos of them doing what many people do when they're on vacation—peruse the vending machine selections for a midnight snack.
After a year-and-a-half-long engagement and six months after the birth of their child, Maks and Peta wed in July at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York.