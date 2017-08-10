Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Honeymoon in Italy and Share Gorgeous Photos

  By
  • &

Corinne Heller

Dancing With the StarsMaksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are honeymooning in Lake Como, Italy and they are not alone!

His brother and best man Val Chmerkovskiy and friend, maid-of-honor and wedding planner Nicole Volynets Gamer and her husband Ilya Gamer also flew there. Val's girlfriend Jenna Johnson stayed behind in the U.S. as she is competing on So You Think You Can Dance All-Stars season 14.

Maks and Peta did, however, travel without their 7-month-old son Shai.

"Missing our little Shai - this is our first trip away just the two of us," Peta wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a photo of her walking up a flight of stone steps in the beautiful village of Bellagio in the Lake Como area.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Kisses

Maks and Peta make out.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Are You Staring at My Butt?

Peta, behind you!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Peta Gets Playful

Peta takes a break from climbing all those steps.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Cheers!

Bottoms up.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Basking...

...in the honeymoon glow.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Peta Strikes a Pose

Peta gets her shot.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Now You Take One of Me...

It's Maks' turn.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Which Is Maks' Best Side?

The dance pro strikes a pose.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Sitting on the Dock...

A gorgeous shot by the water.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Caught You!

Nicole Volynets Gamer sneaks in a shot of Peta.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Munchies

It's a midnight food hunt!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Yum!

The newlyweds ponder a late-night snack and drink.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Midnight Snack

Which one should they choose?

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Maks Is Hungry

Get him a McSnakky.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

No Sleep

Party all night!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Gorgeous View

A shot of the water from the village of Bellagio in the Lake Como area.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Nerd Alert

Maks and Peta have fun with filters.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Guess Who?

Val Chmerkovskiy tags along.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

How Romantic

This is why people honeymoon in Lake Como.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

'Lil Cramped

"When your bed takes up most of the hotel bedroom and you don't even mind....not even a little bit....�� #BecauseComo," Maks wrote on Instagram. Welcome (back) to Europe.

"Lake Como with my love. ❤️ We were blown away by the beauty!" Peta wrote.

The group posted a slew of photos from their trip. Maks and Peta also included videos of them doing what many people do when they're on vacation—peruse the vending machine selections for a midnight snack.

After a year-and-a-half-long engagement and six months after the birth of their child, Maks and Peta wed in July at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York.

