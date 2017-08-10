Britney Spears Appears Shaken After a Fan Crashes Her Concert: "He's Got a Gun?"

UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to E! News Thursday that 37-year-old Jesse Webb was arrested Aug. 9 for trespassing during Britney Spears' Piece of Me concert in Las Vegas. "Webb was asked to leave the concert by security prior to him jumping on stage and dancing," officer Larry Hadfield said. "Webb was transported to the Clark County Detention Center. There is no further information regarding this arrest."

"Crazy," indeed.

After taking a summer vacation, Britney Spears returned to the stage in Las Vegas Wednesday, performing at the AXIS auditorium inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. After she sang "(You Drive Me) Crazy," a fan rushed the stage and attempted to get Spears' attention. "Are you guys having fun?" the pop star asked, unaware of the man's presence. Dancers blockaded the man as security guards surrounded Spears. "Is something OK?" she asked. "What's going on?"

Spears' knees buckled as she clutched one of her security guards and asked, "He's got a gun?"

The 35-year-old pop princess muted her microphone before being ushered backstage. Fans chanted support as Spears made a safe and swift exit. "We love you!" they said. "We love you!"