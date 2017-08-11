Chrissy Teigen Fronts Intermix's Latest Collab—See Baby Luna Behind the Scenes!

This just in.

Intermix and A.L.C. have teamed up to launch "On Duty," an exclusive 16-piece elevated sportswear line with Chrissy Teigen as its muse. (Because who better to enlist than a supermodel mommy who's legitimately never off duty.)

"I think women today are always on duty," Chrissy claimed. "Especially being a mom, I'm more "on" than ever and I still want to be chic, sexy and cool. I think feeling good about yourself is really important for your mental health." And we couldn't agree more.

To drive her point home even further, the star had baby Luna and hubs John Legend with her while on set shooting the line's campaign—the exclusive photos below are a must-see (if you want your heart melted).