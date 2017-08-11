Chrissy Teigen Fronts Intermix's Latest Collab—See Baby Luna Behind the Scenes!

This just in.
Intermix and A.L.C. have teamed up to launch "On Duty," an exclusive 16-piece elevated sportswear line with Chrissy Teigen as its muse. (Because who better to enlist than a supermodel mommy who's legitimately never off duty.)
"I think women today are always on duty," Chrissy claimed. "Especially being a mom, I'm more "on" than ever and I still want to be chic, sexy and cool. I think feeling good about yourself is really important for your mental health." And we couldn't agree more.
To drive her point home even further, the star had baby Luna and hubs John Legend with her while on set shooting the line's campaign—the exclusive photos below are a must-see (if you want your heart melted).
"I've been wearing A.L.C. for so long and I've also been a huge fan of Intermix for so long—I've been into every store in North America," Chrissy said of why she joined the collaboration. "I can truly remember every A.L.C. piece I have, so it's really exciting to do a capsule collection with the brand. It feels very natural. It was an honor to be asked by Andrea [Lieberman, the brand's founder], because she's been in the styling world for so long—and I've been a fan of hers for so long—so it was the easiest ‘yes' of my life."
Even if you're not a mother, it's easy to imagine how hard and just how game-changing becoming one probably impacts your wardrobe.
"I realized that being simple is the way to go—it's sexy, and when you're trying too hard it shows," she continued. "If I wear something too structured or too high-fashion, I don't have the same confidence I do when I'm wearing something like a piece from our collection."
What are Chrissy's ultimate picks from the new line (you know, the ones you probably need to add to cart immediately)?
"I love a track pant because I like to be able to dress things up or down," the model noted. "We have one in our "On Duty" collection that goes with everything—whether it's the A.L.C. bodysuit (with a cool back bra detail) that I love so much, a crop top or a blazer."
So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the collection (and also witness the fire that is Chrissy in these ad campaign shots)!
Wilson Jacket, $895
Black Murray Track Pant, $245
Rio Track Jacket, $398
Kamia Cross Back Tee, $128
Red Murray Track Pant, $245
Declan V Neck Sweatshirt, $198
Gabi White Tank Dress, $298
Chic and comfortable, right?
Stock up on these Chrissy-loved, day-to-night pieces ASAP.