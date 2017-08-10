Luann de Lesseps Wore Her Wedding Dress to the Real Housewives of New York Reunion

There's absolutely no problem with a solid dress recycle...except when it's your wedding dress, and you just announced your divorce.

Such is the case for Luann de Lesseps.

As we reported last week, the Real Housewives of New York star announced she was divorcing her husband of seven months, Tom D'Agostino. But over a month ago, before all hell broke loose, she filmed the RHONY reunion, wearing one of her white wedding dresses from her New Year's Eve nuptials.

Needless to say, she's probably regretting that decision as we all know Housewives fans will surely jump to the conclusion that it somehow symbolized some sort of cryptic foreshadowing.