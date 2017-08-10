Kylie Jenner Gets Naked Ice Sculpture at 20th Birthday Party With Family and Travis Scott

Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and multi-million dollar beauty mogul turned the big 2-0 on Thursday and celebrated the night before at a surprise party with family, friends and boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott. He gave her a diamond butterfly necklace. The two had recently gotten matching butterfly tattoos.

Kylie and her sisters documented the festivities on Instagram and Snapchat. Khloe Kardashian posted a video of Kylie's surprised reaction while stepping into the room and of the no-longer-teen star hugging her beau.

The party contained a chocolate fondue fountain, a sheet cake containing a photo of Kylie making a funny face and the ultimate conversation piece—a giant ice sculpture of a naked female body, seemingly Kylie's. Family friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin posted on her Snapchat a video of Khloe licking its butt.

She also posted a video of Khloe dancing with and kissing her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Kylie shared several snaps from the night, including photos of her with sisters Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner.

"Thanks to all my besties for this cute night," Kylie wrote.

On Thursday morning, Kylie was woken up by violinists playing songs such as The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun" amid eye-popping bouquets of white and pink roses and cascading white orchids. Not a bad way to wake up as a 20-year-old!

