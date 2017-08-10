Pink Returns With "What About Us," the First Single From Beautiful Trauma

Pink has never been one to color inside the lines.

On Thursday, she debuted the lyric video for "What About Us." It's the first single from her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, available for pre-order before its Oct. 13 release date.

"What about us? / What about all the times you said you had the answers? / What about us? / What about all the broken happy ever afters? / What about us? / What about all the plans that ended in disasters?" the singer roared. "What about love? What about trust? / What about us?"

Addressing her 2.1 million Instagram fans, Pink said, "I could not be more excited right now."

"I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album. It's been a while, and I'm grateful for all the years we've had," the Grammy-winning singer wrote. "Looking forward to the next chapter with you."