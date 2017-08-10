A Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Relationship Retrospective Capped With a Chilling RHONY Reunion Preview

"I'm going to talk to him about how that might come off," she said. But the ladies, including Bethenny Frankel and Tinsley Mortimer, wanted Luann to address how it made her feel, not how it looks.

"You have the countess shield up. If I saw the episode last night that you just saw, I'd be crying in the bathroom," Bethenny said.

"Why do you think I stayed at the hotel last night?" Luann asked.

Back in the WWHL Clubhouse, guest Bridgett Everett had to make one statement. "I don't understand why Bethenny has to double-down on Luann's pain," she said. "It's very hard to watch."

WWHL airs Thursday-Sunday at 11 p.m. on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCuniversal family.)