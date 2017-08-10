20 Beauty Lessons We've Learned from Kylie Jenner

When your makeup brand is worth $420 million, you know a thing or two about beauty.

Think about it: Every day thousands of people watch Kylie Jenner's Snapchat to watch the star bathe in "good lighting" with a full-on makeup look. Her noteworthy eyeshadow, brilliant highlights and bold brows are enough to make you miss the loud rap music playing or perhaps clothing in disarray in the background. And, it keeps you coming back with its promise of beauty inspiration. 

It was hard to imagine that anyone could top Kim Kardashian's selfie-made journey from reality television star to beauty mogul. Then, Kylie found a similar success on Instagram's younger sibling, Snapchat, and built Kylie Cosmetics to solidify her popularity. Yet, they aren't competing. They're supportive. As a big sis, you can only imagine that Kim has pride in Kylie's large contributions at such a young age (Plus, Kim's still the reigning beauty queen).

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Beauty Routine, Revealed

Today, the Life of Kylie star is turning 20 (yes, she's only 20), so we're joining Kim and the rest of the world in celebrating the influencer, reality television star, entrepreneur and makeup guru, better known as King Kylie. In honor of her young success, we're looking back on all of the beauty hacks the star has contributed to her social media community, from products to surprising hacks (hint: she uses men's aftershave). 

Take a look at our favorite lessons below! 

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Vitamins

It's no secret that the Kardashian family is a fan of Sugarbear Hair Vitamins. The Insta-loved supplements contain Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Biotin, coconut oil and more for healthier hair. It doesn't hurt that they taste like candy. 

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Travel Beauty

Before hopping on a jet to meet friends for a quick trip, the beauty lover revealed her love for Kiehl's Daily Reviving Concentrate, then placed a small portion of the product under her eyes, on her chin, nose and eyebrows lightly.

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Blemishes

Kylie's clear skin, beautifully accented by her rarely-seen freckles, is the result of an easy beauty routine. On Snapchat, she shared that she places a Q-tip inside the Mario Badesco Drying Lotion bottle, then leaves a dollop of the formula on each blemish.

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Genderless Beauty

Aftershave works for women, too. The social media star told Snapchat, "A cool new trick is using Nivea Men's Sensitive Post Shave Balm instead of a moisturizer if you have oily skin." Does it work? We asked celeb makeup artist Karen Gonzalez. Her final verdict: "My makeup lasted all day and applied on evenly, and [the balm] leaves my skin extremely soft throughout the day, even after I wash my face." 

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Foundation

According to Kylie, you may need more than one foundation for Insta-worthy skin. The youngest of the Kardashian clan shared that she mixes Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Foundation and Urban Decay Naked Skin One and Done Hybrid Complexion Perfector.

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Concealer

The influencer gave Snapchat a tour of her temporary makeup room (her all-pink glam room was in the works), and we couldn't to notice her loyalty to one concealer. The dining room contained a table filled with all of her favorite items (her collections included). Among them was a long line concealer. She told viewers that loves Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer so much, the company sent her every shade. 

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Blenders

Kim Kardashian isn't the only beneficiary of Mario Dedivanovic's vast knowledge of beauty. "Mario taught me to get [your] blender a little extra wet to set your powder, so it doesn't look too cakey," Kylie said.

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Eyebrows

With only her eye in the frame, the makeup lover lined the bottom of her eyebrow with concealer, using an angled brush. This created a clean, well-shaped brow.

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Eyeshadow

Any time we watch the star test out her products or others, she talks about the pigment. Does it show up? How bright is it? How much of the product do you need? This is why she color swabs all of her products on her social channels. Pigment is everything.

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Under-eye makeup

Any eyeshadow look is incomplete without a line at shadow on the bottom lid, based on this star's beauty regimen. The beauty lover mixes the product she used on her crease and lid for a bold under-eye look.

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie Jenner

Lines

When the star turned 18, her makeup artist demonstrated how get her sexy birthday look on YouTube. For fierce eyes, the pro placed masking tape under the model's eyes, then proceeded with Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour (in "Java" and "Cinnamon") and Eyeshadow (in "Noir"). After removing the tape, the sharp line resulted in a bolder look.

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie Jenner

Mascara

Brown mascara offers bottom lashes definition without the drama of a black hue. "I use brown mascara on the bottom for a softer look," Kylie told Snapchat. Try: Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara in "Beyond Brown" for a similar look.

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie Jenner

Lip-care

It's safe to say that the social media star has an obsession with lips, which has resulted in a multimillion dollar beauty brand. So, when she revealed how she takes care of her pout, of course, we took note.

"I love to carry a lip scrub with me," she revealed while holding Mizzi Cosmetics Whipped Lip Scrub. "I always love to go the natural route…so this one is a nice one…it has pure honey, cane sugar, lemon and grapefruit oils, coconut oil, vitamin E, everything I love."

You can also make your own. Check out our DIY scrub!

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Lips

After lining her lips, applying a Kylie Cosmetics matte lipstick, the pro pats her lips with her fingers, instead of waiting for it to dry. You can expect the product to come off on your finger, but that's normal according to Kylie.

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Blush

There is one product Kylie truly loves: "My favorite thing is blush," she told followers after a $1200 trip to Sephora. Too Faced Sweethearts Perfect Flush Blush in Sparking Bellini, Sephora Collection Perfection Mist Airbrush Blush and Benefit Cosmetics Cheek Parade are a few that she pointed out as her favorites. 

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Hair

The star's hair has been every color of the rainbow, thanks to hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, who is known for his high quality wigs. "I like using Manic Panic hair," the hairstylist told E! News after being asked how he creates his colorful pieces. "They already have great colors that I can mix for my desired look." 

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Setting Powder

During the makeup routine last year and her makeup haul this year, Kylie Jenner shared her love for the Laura Mercier Translucent Powder. But this isn't the only one she uses to achieve flawless skin...

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

More Setting Powder

The model also uses Chanel Double Perfection Lumière to set her looks. This product offer medium-to-full matte coverage for natural-appearing skin.

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Flawless Skin

"I just see Ariel use this dewy skin mist on my face every time he does my makeup, so I decided to get it," Kylie told Snapchat. But, she's isn't the only Kardashian fan. Before contouring, Kim K wets the sponge from her contour kit with the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

ESC: Happy Birthday Kylie

Have fun!

When it comes to beauty, there's nothing that the beauty brand owner won't try!

Happy birthday, Kylie! 

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 6 at 9e|6p only on E!

