American Horror Story: Cult Is Setting Up a Very Interesting Love Triangle for Sarah Paulson

FX
FX
Ryan Murphy may have teased a "love story for the ages" between Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters' characters in the upcoming American Horror Story: Cult, but his character Kai won't be the only one her Ally will be romantically linked to.
As Paulson revealed to reporters during the show's panel at the 2017 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Ally will also be married to newcomer Allison Pill's character Ivy Mayfair-Richards!
The scoop was revealed in rather roundabout way, as Pill vaguely referred to the occupants of the gorgeous two-story house that's one of this installment's central sets. "There are two women married to each other in that house," she revealed.
"Yeah, but who are they?" Paulson joked before letting the cat out of the bag. "It's me and Allison." As for that love story with Peters? "I think it's going to reveal itself in surprising ways," the actress teased following the panel.
The cast and producers remained typically tight-lipped for much of the session, but they did reveal a few more morsels of information. Returning Roanoke star Adina Porter revealed that her character was a "broadcast news journalist." Executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall admitted that the installment's much-talked about connection to the 2016 presidential election was "more about what's going on in the world around us...[a] streak of paranoia."
And when asked for some words to describe a plot that's been so fiercely guarded, Woodall had this to say: "We've got bloody tension, a well-cooked meal, an exciting trip to a grocery store. I just think it is true to our brand, which is you're going to be in a whole new world all over again and fall in love with these really special characters and hate yourself for watching it right before you go to bed and love yourself in the morning for making it through the night."
For everything else we know about Cult thus far, be sure to read on!
FX
AHS newcomer Billy Eichner is Harrison Wilton.
FX
Scream Queens star jumps to AHS as Winter Anderson.
FX
AHS veteran Cheyenne Jackson is Dr. Rudy Vincent.
FX
AHS newcomer Colton Haynes is Detective Samuels
FX
Alison Pill, a newcomer to the cast, stars as Ivy Mayfair-Richards
FX
Um, duh. The title for season seven is American Horror Story: Cult. This is one creepy cult.
FX
Murphy revealed the 11-episode season will be set in Michigan. He previously revealed it takes place the night of the 2016 presidential election. The co-creator previously told E! News it would be a "very, very scary" modern story, yet "fun" and "topical."
FX
Murphy quickly revealed Sarah Paulson would be in season seven, which is generally a forgone conclusion. She's one of the leads. After he announced the title, Murphy revealed Paulson's character is named Ally.
FX
Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are the leads of the season. Peters is playing somebody named Kai, Murphy said. And to Murphy on Twitter, "This is his heaviest season yet," meaning you'll get a lot more Evan Peters this year.
FX
Lady Gaga, who starred in American Horror Story: Hotel and appeared in American Horror story: Roanoke, will not be in season seven.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MEN'S FITNESS
Teen Wolf and Scream Queens veteran Colton Haynes will appear in AHS: Cult. Of course details about his role are being kept under wraps, but Murphy welcomed him to the troupe on Instagram.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Leslie Grossman, who worked with Murphy on Popular, re-teams with the creator for AHS: Cult. "My friend Leslie Grossman is joining this season of American Horror Story. One of the funniest and most talented ladies I know. Congrats Ms Leslie G," Murphy posted on Instagram.
Michele K. Short/FX
Did you miss the homicidal clown played by John Carroll Lynch on Freak Show? No? Too bad. Twisty's presence will clearly be felt, as evidenced by all those clowns. Murphy also revealed a behind-the-scenes photo of a Twisty comic book.
FX
Mare Winningham, a veteran of AHS: Coven, Freak Show and Hotel, will be back in some form or another. Murphy revealed her involvement on Twitter and teased there will be more familiar faces back in the fold as well.
Fox
Scream Queens star Billie Lourd makes her jump from Murphy's Fox series to his FX hit. Not much is known about her character, but her arrival was teased with an Instagram shot featuring Lourd with white hair. "Winter is coming. Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS," Murphy teased.
Michele K. Short/FX
AHS veteran Frances Conroy will be back in some form or another. She previously appeared in seasons one, two, three, four and six and played everything from a cannibal hillbilly to the Angel of Death to the iconic Myrtle Snow.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Known for comedies Parks and Recreation, Difficult People and his own show, Billy on the Street, Billy Eichner is going dramatic for the new season of AHS. He'll appear as a confidant of Sarah Paulson's character.
FX
American Horror Story: Roanoke breakout Adina Porter is back in the fold. Naturally her character is being kept under wraps. It is American Horror Story, after all.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Lena Dunham will guest star in AHS: Cult, making it her first TV gig since Girls wrapped up. Murphy tweeted about her involvement, saying, "Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!"
FX
American Horror Story: Hotel and Roanoke star Cheyenne Jackson is back in the fold for Cult. Who's he playing? That's a very good question.
FX
OK, this isn't exactly about American Horror Story: Cult, but Sarah Paulson was asked by a fan on Twitter if she missed Jessica Lange, her costar for the first four seasons. And Paulson's answer? It's going to break your heart: "More than I can say," she responded. No, you're crying.
American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.