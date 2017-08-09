American Horror Story: Cult Is Setting Up a Very Interesting Love Triangle for Sarah Paulson

"Yeah, but who are they?" Paulson joked before letting the cat out of the bag. "It's me and Allison." As for that love story with Peters? "I think it's going to reveal itself in surprising ways," the actress teased following the panel.

The cast and producers remained typically tight-lipped for much of the session, but they did reveal a few more morsels of information. Returning Roanoke star Adina Porter revealed that her character was a "broadcast news journalist." Executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall admitted that the installment's much-talked about connection to the 2016 presidential election was "more about what's going on in the world around us...[a] streak of paranoia."

And when asked for some words to describe a plot that's been so fiercely guarded, Woodall had this to say: "We've got bloody tension, a well-cooked meal, an exciting trip to a grocery store. I just think it is true to our brand, which is you're going to be in a whole new world all over again and fall in love with these really special characters and hate yourself for watching it right before you go to bed and love yourself in the morning for making it through the night."

