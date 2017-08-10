WAGS Miami Stars Ashley Nicole Wheeler, Claudia Sampedro and More Flaunt Their Love: See the Cast's Cutest Couple Pics!

Take a walk on the beach, draw a heart in the sand…

Even in a city with parties until dawn and temptation around every corner, the couples of WAGS Miami prove true love can still exist within the world of professional sports.

From Ashley Nicole Wheeler and Philip Wheeler's playful beach dates to Claudia Sampedro and Julius Peppers' romantic vacations, the stars of the show, including new cast members Kayla Cox and Faven Liuget, have no problem flaunting their affection for their significant others.

Keep scrolling to check out theWAGS Miami couples' cutest pics!