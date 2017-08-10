WAGS Miami Stars Ashley Nicole Wheeler, Claudia Sampedro and More Flaunt Their Love: See the Cast's Cutest Couple Pics!

Take a walk on the beach, draw a heart in the sand…
Even in a city with parties until dawn and temptation around every corner, the couples of WAGS Miami prove true love can still exist within the world of professional sports.
From Ashley Nicole Wheeler and Philip Wheeler's playful beach dates to Claudia Sampedro and Julius Peppers' romantic vacations, the stars of the show, including new cast members Kayla Cox and Faven Liuget, have no problem flaunting their affection for their significant others.
Keep scrolling to check out theWAGS Miami couples' cutest pics!
Claudia Sampedro and her man Julius Peppers cool off from the heat during a family vacation in Costa Rica with their children. The model captioned the cute Instagram photo, "Just two cool kids with our very own small gang."
Newlyweds Ashley Nicole Wheeler and Philip Wheeler get frisky on this beach in this Instagram snapshot, which she captioned, "Married life be like..."
Model Kayla Cox plants a sweet smooch on husband Eric Fornataro's cheek in a lovey-dovey selfie. The baseball pitcher simply wrote, "Typical beach afternoon."
Faven Liuget and her hubby, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Corey Liuget, find the perfect lighting for a quality couple's selfie.
Claudia and Julius bask in the last few moments of their vacation before the start of another football season. "An offseason done right. It's always bittersweet seeing him take off for camp but here's to a great season with the @Panthers and more memorable moments like this. It's about to get real #FootBallSeasonisBack #Peppers90," she wrote on Instagram.
"6 days until @philgood50 is stuck with my craziness forevvvaaaa!!!!" Ashley posted with this sweet selfie before their wedding.
The couple makes it look sexy on their honeymoon in Punta Cana, Domincan Republic.
Kayla and Eric take in the Miami Beach sunset side by side.
The kisses don't stop! Claudia and her longtime love lock lips while soaking up the sun on vacation. "And the weather so breezy, man why can't life always be this easy," she wrote on Instagram.
Ashley is her husband's biggest fan while cheering on the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome.
The baseball player seizes the moment to give his wife a little smooch.
Claudia and her NFL baller step out to celebrateWAGS Miami co-star Astrid Bavaresco's swimsuit line, Hera Swim.
Ashley and Phil strike a pose while enjoying an intimate dinner date in Miami.
Beach bums! Kayla's literally got her man's back.
Faven and her husband ring in the New Year with a cute kiss for good luck.
Julius and Claudia look like a million bucks while enjoying the festivities at a friend's wedding reception.
Throwback! Ashley reminisces on Philip's marriage proposal at The Villa Casa Casuarina (aka the Versace Mansion) with this poolside Instagram photo.
Something is brewing between this WAGS Miami couple during their stop at Titletown Brewing Co. in Green Bay, Wis. Could it be love?
Julius and Claudia settle in for a relaxing night at home—slippers included!
Great minds think alike! Faven and Corey are twinning in red for a weekend trip to Las Vegas.
Come here, puddin'! Claudia and her man get into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as Harley Quinn and The Joker from Suicide Squad.
