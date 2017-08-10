Inside Hollywood's Favorite Hotels: Rooftops, Pool Parties and $20,000 Penthouses

The words Waldorf Astoria evoke pure glamour, but until recently the infamous (and infamously expensive) hotel chain was completely absent from the west coast. That meant that stars who wanted to soak in the lap of luxury had to travel to New York or Europe and Asia to get the signature Waldorf experience. As of this summer, that Park Avenue vibe is officially alive and well in Beverly Hills. No one is happier than Dorothy Wang, star of Famously Single (which airs Sundays at 10/9c on E!), who can be found lounging around the hotel pretty much any day of the week.

The reality show maven showed E! News' Justin Sylvester around the property, which caters to the interest of celebrities with a variety of over-the-top amenities. There is a Jean Georges restaurant outpost serving up award-winning French food. There is a La Prairie spa, the only one in all of Los Angeles. And there is a $20,000-per-night presidential suite. The room is 3,500 square feet (with a 1,400-square-foot patio) and boasts a fully-stocked kitchen, a dining room, a California king bed, a separate glam room and a private mini-gym.

Wang herself has heard musings of both Oprah Winfrey and Mariah Carey making appearances at the Waldorf, so a spread like that only seems fitting.