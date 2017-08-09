5 Things We Learned From Jessica Biel's Candid and Hilarious Reddit AMA

1. She's not at all jealous of her husband's bromance with Jimmy Fallon.

It's been known that Justin Timberlake and the Tonight Show host spend a lot of time together, so one can only wonder if their relationship infringes upon the actual romance between Jessica and the "Suit & Tie" singer. However when one fan asked, the actress assured that there was no bitterness at all.

"Oh no, I'm not jealous that every waking moment they can spend together they do," she wrote. "Oh no and I'm not jealous that every time Justin can go on the show he does. Oh no, I'm not jealous that they ride tandem bikes together. Oh no, I'm not jealous that they sing and rap together. Oh I'm not jealous they they go to camp together. OH NO, I'M NOT JEALOUS AT ALL!!!" Glad that's settled!