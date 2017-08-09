How to Achieve Full Brows in Less Than 5 Minutes

by Alanah Joseph |

ESC: Essentials, Every Day Beauty

Straight brows, boy brows, gilded gold brows, no brows—we're clearly obsessed with the hair above our eyes. 

And, it's with good reason. They're the foundation to any makeup look. If you get it right, your brows will be the supporting character to a flawless face. But, if you get it wrong, they will be the only thing that people notice. It all starts with the brows whether your getting glam or going for a natural look.

Great news: Zendaya-level eyebrows don't take a lot of time. You just need the basic steps, an eyebrow pencil and brow gel. 

Photos

Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products

Ready to achieve full brows in less than five minutes? Check out our E!ssentials tutorial below.

ESC: E!ssentials Brows

Measure Your Brow

Align the pencil from your nose to the outer corner of your eye. This will tell you where your brow should end.

ESC: E!ssentials Brows

Measure Your Brow

Lay the pencil flat along your nose to determine where your eyebrow should start.

ESC: E!ssentials Brows

Fill

With small, short strokes, lightly fill in your brows with an eyebrow pencil. Opt for a pencil that's a few shades lighter than your hair to avoid drawing them too dark. 

L'Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Shape & Fill, $9.99



ESC: E!ssentials Brows

Create the shape

Use a pointed pencil brush, like this one, or an angled brush and brow gel to draw a line along the top and bottom of your brow. 

ESC: E!ssentials Brows

Blend

Using a spoolie brush, blend the pencil into your hair, moving with short strokes from the bottom line upwards.

ESC: E!ssentials Brows

Set

Use either a clear or tinted brow gel to keep the hair in place.

Makeup For Ever Brow Gel, $20



ESC: E!ssentials Brows

Final look!

If you're having trouble creating the shape of your brows? Try using the Anastasia Beverly Hills Classic Stencils to get bold brows in a hurry. 

Cheers to the bold and beautiful! 

 

Model's ring: Baublebar Karly Crossover Ring

Model's bracelet: Baublebar Tiki Bracelet Set

