The Mist Star Luke Cosgrove Takes the E!Q: What You Need to Know About the Australian Actor Right Now

To effect the appropriate feeling of impending doom mixed with a modicum of hope, things can understandably get intense on set for the actors. The regular and recurring cast also includes Gus Birney, Russell Posner, Okezie Morro, Darren Pettie, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Dan Butler and Danica Curcic—and they do their best to lighten the mood when possible.

"We were doing some long night shoots, so in between takes, we would always try to joke around with each other and keep morale high," Cosgrove tells E! News. "If Isiah was around, none of us would have any hope of keeping a straight face. Literally everything that guy says is funny."

Whitlock Jr. plays Gus Bradley, the manager of the Bridgeville mall who, like Jay, sees the mist as an opportunity to turn his persona around and distance himself from his pre-mist issues while the community is under siege.