Katherine Heigl Reveals the "Sheer Panic" She Experienced During Her Postpartum Weight-Loss Journey

Like so many moms know, losing the baby weight doesn't just happen overnight.

In fact, the weight-loss journey can include highs and lows for months and months. While Katherine Heigl may be a Hollywood star, the proud parent is opening up about her postpartum journey.

Spoiler alert: It wasn't easy for her either.

"In the seven months since Joshua Jr was born I have managed to slowly but surely drop my pregnancy weight with only 10 pounds left to lose. I gained almost 50 pounds during my pregnancy and I'm not gonna lie, I had moments of sheer panic that I'd never be able to lose it all," Katherine wrote on her Heavenly Days blog. "I had hoped to only gain 25-30 pounds like my mother during her pregnancies but found that just wasn't possible for me."

She continued, "Despite starting my gestation out on a pregnancy friendly meal plan and hiking my butt off 5 days a week my weight kept creeping up. At a certain point, probably around 4 months I gave up the struggle and tried instead to respect my body's needs and trust my instincts. About ten days after Joshua Jr's birth I got back on the scale to see where I was at and how far I had to go."