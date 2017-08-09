Ramona Singer Gets Honest About The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9

The drama, the laughter, the tequila-induced tears—they're all in The Real Housewives of New York City stars' season nine repertoire.
Season nine of the hit Bravo reality series comes to an end on Wednesday, Aug. 9 (but of course there's a three-part reunion kicking off on Wednesday, Aug. 16) and Ramona Singer is looking back at it all with E! News.
In the video above, we put Ramona to the test about her behavior and that of her costars Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer.
Who went out of their way to create problems?
"Oh gosh," Ramona told E! News. "We all create problems! We can't help ourselves!"
True.
Who came away the happiness?
"This season we all were happy. When we went to Mexico there was some tension between some of the ladies over different things, but we all left it in such a happy place."
Watch the video above to see who she thought had the most fun, who has the best wardrobe and who she thinks she got closest to over the Berkshires breakdowns and tequila tastings.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)