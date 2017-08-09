Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon's ''Camp Winnipesaukee'' Sketch Breaks Tonight Show Record

The late-night dynamic duo that is Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon is a gift that keeps on giving.

During Tuesday evening's installment of the Tonight Show, the former boy-bander and Fallon reprised their hilarious pre-teen characters for a Camp Winnipesaukee-themed sketch. Comedian Keegan Michael-Key joined the IRL buddies as their quirky camp counselor and Billy Crystal brought the laughs as J.T. and Jimmy's fellow camper.

The episode was such a hit, in fact, that the Tonight Show earned its highest Tuesday rating in viewers ages 18-49 in the local people meters since February 2016. It also matched the show's highest metered-market household rating since January.

Other guests on the Aug. 8 telecast included Derek Hough and a performance from singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.