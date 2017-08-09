Selena Gomez Just Designed Her Very First Coach Bag—See How It All Went Down

Because who wouldn't want to carry a little (read: medium-sized) piece of Selena Gomez with them at all times?

The Fetish singer is finally giving the world what it wants—a gorgeous collection of Coach handbags (available globally beginning September 1, 2017 at Coach stores), co-designed by the brand's creative director Stuart Vevers and hers truly.

"I'm very excited for everyone to finally see the design Stuart and I worked on together," Selena said of the collaboration. "I can't wait to carry it—it's totally versatile, perfect to wear day-to-night and it goes with everything."

And because you have already seen 'The Selena Grace' bag (InStyle was the first to reveal in their pages), it's time to view some exclusive footage of the creators at work.

Hit play to be a fly on the wall for Selena and Stuart's very first design meeting!

Photos

Selena Gomez's Street Style

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach, EMBARGO

Coach

Ready to check out the rest of the collection? Keep scrolling for a peek at the ID cases, wristlets and bag charms that are also a part of the singer's new line.

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach Collection, EMBARGO

Coach

The Selena Grace Bag, $395

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach Collection, EMBARGO

Coach

The Selena Grace Bag, $395

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach Collection, EMBARGO

Coach

The Selena Grace Bag, $395

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach, EMBARGO

Coach

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach Collection, EMBARGO

Coach

Selena Heart Bag Charm, $50

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach Collection, EMBARGO

Coach

Selena Star Bag Charm, $50

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach, EMBARGO

Coach

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach Collection, EMBARGO

Coach

The Selena Mini Skinny, $55

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach Collection, EMBARGO

Coach

The Selena Mini Skinny, $55

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach Collection, EMBARGO

Coach

The Selena Mini Skinny, $55

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach, EMBARGO

Coach

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach Collection, EMBARGO

Coach

The Selena Wristlet, $150

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach Collection, EMBARGO

Coach

The Selena Wristlet, $150

ESC: Selena Gomez x Coach Collection, EMBARGO

Coach

The Selena Wristlet, $150

There's only one thing left to do...

Mark your calendars for September 1, people.

