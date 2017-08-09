Emma Stone on Humanity, Gender Equality and Politics: ''I Want to Learn to Fight Better''

Emma Stone might not be the most outspoken celebrity in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean she's not fighting for what she believes in.

The 28-year-old actress covers the September 2017 issue of Marie Claire in which she talked with Sarah Silverman about how she's learned to take part in the conversation about equality, humanity and the current state of our country.

Playing famous tennis star Billie Jean King in her upcoming film Battle of the Sexes has certainly helped her with all of it.

"I would say playing Billie Jean was a bit of a game changer," Stone said. "I am very nervous to communicate my opinions a lot of the time, especially publicly…[Billie] is so direct and confident in the way that she communicates what she believes is right."