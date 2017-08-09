Shannen Doherty Reflects on Returning to Set Amid Cancer Battle: "Grateful for Every Day”

It's been a difficult battle for Shannen Doherty.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, subsequently undergoing a single mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, the Charmed actress announced via Instagram in April of this year that she was in remission. The star has been known to document her inspiring journey through social media, and is continuing to be open with fans about how the disease has affected her life even after receiving the good news.

Doherty took to Instagram yesterday to reflect on her battles as she returns to acting, filming her role in the upcoming Heathers series. "Was back on set today," she wrote. "It's been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you're too weak, not able… and yet it's something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast."