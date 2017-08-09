Shannen Doherty Reflects on Returning to Set Amid Cancer Battle: "Grateful for Every Day”

It's been a difficult battle for Shannen Doherty.
Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, subsequently undergoing a single mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, the Charmed actress announced via Instagram in April of this year that she was in remission. The star has been known to document her inspiring journey through social media, and is continuing to be open with fans about how the disease has affected her life even after receiving the good news.
Doherty took to Instagram yesterday to reflect on her battles as she returns to acting, filming her role in the upcoming Heathers series. "Was back on set today," she wrote. "It's been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you're too weak, not able… and yet it's something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast."
Was back on set today. It's been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you're to weak, not able etc etc. and yet it's something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast. I compared myself to a car today. That vintage Shelby that's been in the garage too long. It's still a great car. The best. Just needs time for the engine to warm up and it's good to go. Performing like it's supposed to. I'm grateful for today. Grateful for everyday. Thank you @heathers for letting me play and be someone else today. Great crew, great writers, great cast, great show, great director. #paramountnetwork2018
Back in November, the actress was confirmed to join the cast of the television reimagining of the 1988 cult classic Heathers, in which she starred as Heather Duke. She continued her Instagram post by showing her gratitude for the project, "Thank you Heathers for letting me play someone else today."
While the series has been in progress, Doherty has also been keeping fans excited by posting throwback photos from the original film and sneak peeks from the set.
The reimagined Heathers series maintains the original film's status as a black comedy, but puts the characters who would have been outcasted by the first group of Heathers as the high school royalty title characters. Heather Duke is set to be played by Branden Scannell as a born male identifying as genderqueer, Heather McNamara will be a black lesbian played by Jasmine Mathews and leader of the pack Heather Chandler will be overweight and portrayed by Melanie Field.
The series was picked up by TV Land in January, and is anticipated to premiere in 2018 on the Paramount Network, the upcoming rebrand of Spike.