Nikki Reed: "Pregnant, I'm a Better Version of Myself"

Reed and Somerhalder have not revealed the sex of their baby.

"A close friend had a son and I remember thinking, 'I hope I have a son one day.' Then another friend had a girl and I thought, 'How fun would it be to have a miniature version of yourself ?' You can't lose, no matter what," she told Fit Pregnancy. "It's the greatest and only true surprise of your life."

She also told the magazine that she and Somerhalder plan on doing a "month of silence" after their child is born.

"Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate," she said. "Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, ‘How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?' You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present."