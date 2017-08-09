Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Company Is Worth $420 Million, Kris Jenner Says

Kylie Jenner is well on her way to becoming a billionaire.

Kris Jenner told WWD that her daughter's business Kylie Cosmetics, which includes her coveted Lip Kits, has made $420 million in retail sales since its official launch 18 months ago. The company is projected to make $386 million in 2017—a 25 percent increase, the outlet reported Wednesday.

Kylie, who turns 20 on Thursday, released her first Lip Kits in late 2015 as a test line and established her company's name a few months later. The Lip Kits, her signature product, are so popular that new editions often sell out instantly after being introduced online—typically by Kylie herself, via Snapchat.