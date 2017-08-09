Pencil Skirts You Can Wear In and Out of the Office

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon's ''Camp Winnipesaukee'' Sketch Breaks Tonight Show Record

Leah Remini, Elisabeth Moss

Leah Remini Questions Why Elisabeth Moss Continues to Support the Church of Scientology

ESC: Rihanna

What Your Designer Style Says About You...and Rihanna, Kim K and More!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: Pencil Skirts

Pencil skirts: the OG office-wear staple of moms everywhere.

But don't be so quick to shun the once dowdy silhouette. If you know how to style it, you'll understand just why all of young Hollywood is suddenly incorporating it into their everyday wardrobe.

For starters, (and to state the obvious), the skintight, typically knee-length skirt is a classic option for any professional appearance, say at the office. Just throw on a silk blouse and some heels and you are truly good to go. 

But for the cool-girl approach, try a trendy top, like a crop top (something in denim or gingham, perhaps) and pair with an edgy flat, like sneakers or lace-up sandals. (Weekend shenanigans, here you come!)

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Good American

Good American High Waist Denim Pencil Skirt, $155

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Topshop

Topshop PU Short Pencil Skirt, $60

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Barbara Casasola

Barbara Casasola Cotton-Gabardine Pencil Skirt, $325

Article continues below

Branded: Pencil Skirts

James Perse

James Perse Twisted Drape Skirt, $165

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Raoul

Raoul Cady Pencil Skirt, $115

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Privacy Please

Privacy Please Hopewell Skirt, $78

Article continues below

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer M&S Collection Scuba Floral Print Pencil Midi Skirt, $40

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone Viola Cotton-Blend Skirt, $149

Branded: Pencil Skirts

T By Alexander Wang

T By Alexander Wang Mesh-Paneled Stretch-Ponte Skirt, $120

Article continues below

Branded: Pencil Skirts

A.L.C.

A.L.C. Fringed Stretch-Knit Skirt, $198

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Minkpink

Minkpink Knitted Pencil Skirt, $89

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Opening Ceremony

Opening Ceremony Striped Merino Wool-Blend Pencil Skirt, $178

Article continues below

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Diane Von Furstenberg

Diane Von Furstenberg Geometric-Embroidered Tulle Pencil Skirt, $279

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Moschino

Moschino Raffia and Bouclé-Tweed Pencil Skirt, $360

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Altuzarra

Altuzarra Striped Wool and Cotton-Blend Skirt, $380

Article continues below

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Skin

Skin Rib-Knit Stretch-Cotton Pencil Skirt, $79

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Elizabeth and James

Elizabeth and James Wheeler Pointelle-Trimmed Stretch-Ponte Pencil Skirt, $130

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Altuzarra

Altuzarra Vic Checked Pencil Skirt, $405

Article continues below

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Diane von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg Sequin Pencil Skirt, $349

Branded: Pencil Skirts

Dorothy Perkins

Dorothy Perkins Curve Floral Scuba Skirt, $39

Heck, get 'em all! It doesn't get more versatile than this.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.