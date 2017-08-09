Pencil Skirts You Can Wear In and Out of the Office

Pencil skirts: the OG office-wear staple of moms everywhere.
But don't be so quick to shun the once dowdy silhouette. If you know how to style it, you'll understand just why all of young Hollywood is suddenly incorporating it into their everyday wardrobe.
For starters, (and to state the obvious), the skintight, typically knee-length skirt is a classic option for any professional appearance, say at the office. Just throw on a silk blouse and some heels and you are truly good to go.
But for the cool-girl approach, try a trendy top, like a crop top (something in denim or gingham, perhaps) and pair with an edgy flat, like sneakers or lace-up sandals. (Weekend shenanigans, here you come!)
Raoul Cady Pencil Skirt, $115
Marks & Spencer M&S Collection Scuba Floral Print Pencil Midi Skirt, $40
Opening Ceremony Striped Merino Wool-Blend Pencil Skirt, $178
Diane Von Furstenberg Geometric-Embroidered Tulle Pencil Skirt, $279
Elizabeth and James Wheeler Pointelle-Trimmed Stretch-Ponte Pencil Skirt, $130
Heck, get 'em all! It doesn't get more versatile than this.
