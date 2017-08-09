Kesha Fights Back Tears on GMA and Says New Album Saved Her Life

Kesha was moved to tears while appearing on GMA Wednesday, in what marked her first major TV show appearance since the start of her legal turmoil with producer Dr. Luke.

The pop star gave an emotional performance of her new single "Praying," the first track from her new album Rainbow, her first major record in five years.

"I feel so much right now, I can't even," she said before taking the stage. "I was backstage, dancing and punching stuff and crying, and like, I'm just so many emotions, all the time right now."

She then fought back tears while talking about her new music.

"It's so personal," she said. "I've written every song on this album and they're all so personal and this song, I think, is just really important because it talks about me, personally, going through something very hard—lots of very hard things, making it through, not giving up and finding empathy on the other side, which is incredibly hard sometimes."

"I think this record has quite literally saved my life," Kesha said about her album. "And I hope you guys like it and I hope you can hear it and I hope it helps people."