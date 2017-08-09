Jennifer Lawrence Talks Passengers Reaction, Dating Darren Aronofsky and the Movie She's Making With Amy Schumer

Jennifer Lawrence covered it all.

As Vogue's September 2017 cover girl, the Oscar winner sat down with the magazine to dish on life so far—and it seems no subject was off limits. From her private romance with her Mother! director Darren Aronofsky to Passengers' poor critical reception, the worldwide star was her usual open book self as she addressed the topics one by one. Unlike the characters she morphed into for the magazine's photoshoot (shot by the acclaimed Annie Leibovitz), Lawrence was entirely herself.

When asked about the critical reception to her 2016 blockbuster with Chris Pratt, the actress revealed one thing she wish she had done in hindsight before taking the role in Passengers. Lawrence agreed with others who thought the film should have started with her character waking up, instead of Pratt's.

"I'm disappointed in myself that I didn't spot it," she told the magazine. "I thought the script was beautiful—it was this tainted, complicated love story. It definitely wasn't a failure. I'm not embarrassed by it by any means. There was just stuff that I wished I'd looked into deeper before jumping on."