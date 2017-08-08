Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Adventurous Egyptian Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian is having quite the exotic summer of love!

The 38-year-old E! star was whisked away on an exotic vacation to Egypt by her 23-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The young buck is taking the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to a region that's familiar, as he's from Algeria, which is also on Africa's north coast.

A Kardashian insider told E! News that "Kourtney spent part of last week in Florida where she met up with friends and then they flew with Younes to Egypt on Sunday. She was so excited to see him and they are incredibly happy."

The jet-setting pair is doing their best to make the most of their time together during their whirlwind romance. "She is trying to live it up as much as possible this summer and she couldn't wait to see him again. He planned this adventure for them and wanted to take her somewhere new and exciting," said the source.

The insider added, "Kourtney was especially to see the pyramids and they had an incredible time doing that. They have enjoyed the beach, rode on camels and fully immersed themselves in the culture and eating the food."