Chris Pratt Wrote the Foreword to Anna Faris' New Book Before Announcing Separation

Like they always say, timing is everything.
Although Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced on social media Sunday evening that they were separating, that doesn't take away from a special project the pair worked on in recent months.
E! News has obtained the cover for Anna's new book titled Unqualified.
As it turns out, Chris wrote the foreword to the piece that is set to be published on October 24.
"Her comic memoir and first book, Unqualified, will share Anna's candid, sympathetic, and entertaining stories of love lost and won," the project's description stated. "Part memoir, part humorous, unflinching advice from her hit podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the book will reveal Anna's unique take on how to navigate the bizarre, chaotic, and worthwhile adventure of finding love."
For those who missed the big news, the beloved Hollywood couple revealed to fans that they were splitting after eight years of marriage.
"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," Chris wrote on Facebook. "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
Since the announcement was made, the October issue of Live Happy magazine has been released that features new quotes from Anna.
In the interview that was conducted in early June, the actress spoke about her struggles with confrontation and vulnerability in long-term relationships.
"There was a time when I was willing to make any cute boy that looked at me," Anna explained. "I felt like if someone was attractive and wanted to hook up, it was a validation of my own identity."
She also added that she's not one to confront situations head-on when it comes to relationships.
"I can't stand confrontation, which maybe is a character flaw," she explained. "But having said that, I do feel like when I do get upset, which is rare as my husband and family would say, I have a hard time letting go."