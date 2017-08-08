Chris Pratt Wrote the Foreword to Anna Faris' New Book Before Announcing Separation

Like they always say, timing is everything.

Although Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced on social media Sunday evening that they were separating, that doesn't take away from a special project the pair worked on in recent months.

E! News has obtained the cover for Anna's new book titled Unqualified.

As it turns out, Chris wrote the foreword to the piece that is set to be published on October 24.

"Her comic memoir and first book, Unqualified, will share Anna's candid, sympathetic, and entertaining stories of love lost and won," the project's description stated. "Part memoir, part humorous, unflinching advice from her hit podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the book will reveal Anna's unique take on how to navigate the bizarre, chaotic, and worthwhile adventure of finding love."