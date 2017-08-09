2017 Environmental Media Association Awards Nominations Announced: See the Complete List of Nominees

The nomi-greens are in!

The Environmental Media Association is set for its 27th annual awards show, honoring the greenest in film and television, and has exclusively revealed the nominations to E! News.

"This year's remarkable slate of nominees is a testament to the continued dedication and commitment that the entertainment community has on the environmental issues we are facing," said EMA President and CEO Debbie Levin. "The EMA Awards will not only further amplify the voices and messages of each of these programs and films, but also inspire a new generation of activists in the film, television and new media community to produce environmental content; it is through these channels where storytelling has the power to educate and ignite change."