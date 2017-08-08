Laguna Beach's Casey Reinhardt and Sean Brown Are Expecting Baby No. 2

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette

Inside Rachel Lindsay's Controversial Bachelorette Finale: Did She Make the Right Choice?

Tamra Judge, Eddie Judge, Wedding

Tamra Judge Posts Cryptic Note About Renewing Her Vows With Eddie Judge, One Day After Her Estranged Daughter Publicly Slammed Her

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne Is in a ''Really Good Place'' and Moving Toward a Romance With Music Producer J.R. Rotem

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Casey Reinhardt is serving up some extra sweet news this week!

The former Laguna Beach star and owner of Casey's Cupcakes dropped some big news on social media this afternoon. As it turns out, the proud mom is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2.

"Sean, Kensington, and I are sooooo thrilled to finally announce that angel baby number two will be joining our family in January!!" Casey wrote on Instagram. "We are beyond excited for our new precious addition and we feel so incredibly blessed!!"

She added, "#BabyBrownNumberTwo #January2018 #15weekspregnant #TwoBabiesUnderTwo #LifeisSoGood #soakingupeverysecond."  

Famous friends including Real Housewives of Orange County stars Lydia McLaughlin and Kara Keough Bosworth immediately shared their congratulations after the post surfaced.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Casey and husband Sean Brown are already proud parents to a daughter named Kensington Kelly Brown. In fact, both parents are more than excited to celebrate her first birthday sooner rather than later.

"My precious Princess I love you so much and I can't believe you are going to be ONE in a few weeks!!!" she shared on Instagram. "This has been the best year of my life and I love love love being your mama!!!"

Fans first met Casey on MTV's unforgettable reality show called Laguna Beach. Since then, the Orange County resident has found huge success as a philanthropist, entrepreneur and the owner of Casey's Cupcakes.

Ultimately, the subject that brings Casey the most joy is her family time she continues to document with her followers on social media.

"Feeling so blessed and so beyond grateful!" she recently shared on Instagram. "I love you @seanmbrown1 and Kensington Kelly."

Congratulations to the couple on their big news!

TAGS/ Pregnancies , Babies , Laguna Beach , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.