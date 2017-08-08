Tamra Judge Posts Cryptic Note About Renewing Her Vows With Eddie Judge, One Day After Her Estranged Daughter Publicly Slammed Her

Despite the drama going on with her estranged daughter, Tamra Judge renewed her vows with husband Eddie Judge today.

As you may recall, the couple originally wed during a three-episode Real Housewives of Orange County spinoff, Tamra's OC Wedding. Now, they've jetted off to Aruba this week to celebrate those four years of marriage by renewing their vows at a massive vow renewal ceremony on Eagle Beach.

Tamra took to Instagram to share a photo from the romantic event, and while she appeared happy smooching her husband, her caption seemed to include an underlying message.

She wrote, "Celebrating love with all the hate that's going on. [May] God bless your life because it's not always easy. But God has a plan.. a big plan. I wanna say thank you to @shannonbeador @oclydia @rhoc_kellyddodd (you know what you did and you all rock) #arubaido."