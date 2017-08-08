Tamra Judge Posts Cryptic Note About Renewing Her Vows With Eddie Judge, One Day After Her Estranged Daughter Publicly Slammed Her

Despite the drama going on with her estranged daughter, Tamra Judge renewed her vows with husband Eddie Judge today.
As you may recall, the couple originally wed during a three-episode Real Housewives of Orange County spinoff, Tamra's OC Wedding. Now, they've jetted off to Aruba this week to celebrate those four years of marriage by renewing their vows at a massive vow renewal ceremony on Eagle Beach.
Tamra took to Instagram to share a photo from the romantic event, and while she appeared happy smooching her husband, her caption seemed to include an underlying message.
She wrote, "Celebrating love with all the hate that's going on. [May] God bless your life because it's not always easy. But God has a plan.. a big plan. I wanna say thank you to @shannonbeador @oclydia @rhoc_kellyddodd (you know what you did and you all rock) #arubaido."
The cryptic post comes on the heels of her estranged daughter, Sidney Barney's lengthy Facebook message in which she slammed the reality star. In it, Sidney accused Tamra of many things, including lying about their relationship in order to continue the "innocent erased mother role" on the reality show.
She also accused her mother of neglecting her three youngest children and inflicting mental and emotional abuse on them throughout her divorce from their father, Simon Barney.
"Although I do not want to be in the public eye, I felt the need to clear these lies up and set the record straight in hopes that it will straighten my mom out so that she is held accountable and is forced to do the right thing," Sidney wrote in the public post. "My mom has been portraying the innocent erased mother whose daughter was estranged from her due to divorce and an evil ex husband when in actuality she is the sole reason why I do not want her in my life and will not have a relationship with her."
She concluded, "Instead of playing the innocent erased mother character, she could've been trying to actually fix our relationship and change her ways. However the character keeps her relevant, and is her only storyline. Why would she actually try to get me back? Without the estrangements she is no longer pitied and talked about and her fame and fortune go down the tubes."