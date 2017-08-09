WAGS Miami Stars' Hottest Pics: The Ladies Are Bringing the Heat in Barely There Bikinis!

The women of WAGS Miami are back and hotter than ever!

To be the wife or girlfriend of an athlete means that you have to have confidence. Lets just say that these ladies have more than enough of that to go around.

The ladies from season one, Claudia Sampedro, Ashley Nicole Wheeler, Metisha Schaefer, Darnell Thibodeaux, Astrid Bavaresco and Hencha Voigt, along with newcomers Faven Liuget and Kayla Cox, are bringing the heat to Miami...and their Instagram pages.

Now that the season two premiere is right around the corner, check out the photo gallery below to see all of the hot pics of the WAGS Miami stars!

Astrid Bavaresco

Instagram

Astrid Bavaresco

"She makes a man wants to speak Spanish #hipsdontlie #cartagena #islasdelrosario #islasdelrosariocartagena #latinaswhotravel #birthdaymonth #asstridsbday #magicassbday"

Metisha Schaefer

Instagram

Metisha Schaefer

"Summertime @ceiliaswim"

Darnell Thibodeaux

Instagram

Darnell Thibodeaux

"She left pieces of her life behind her everywhere she went. It's easier to feel the sunlight without them, she said." 

Hencha Voigt

Instagram

Hencha Voigt

"Inner Peace is the new success @henchavoigtfitness"

Claudia Sampedro

Instagram

Claudia Sampedro

"The most beautiful sunsets I have ever witnessed"

Ashley Nicole Wheeler

Instagram

Ashley Nicole Wheeler

"Take me back.... Still so in love with this swim set from @chiccoutureonline"

WAGS Miami, Claudia Sampedro, Instagram

Instagram

Claudia Sampedro

"El Capitan bikini by @Capittana"

WAGS Miami, Ashley Nicole Roberts, Instagram

Instagram

Ashley Nicole

"All this winning, I've been losing my mind...#AshSlay

@asherahswimwear"

WAGS Miami, Darnell Nicole, Instagram

Instagram

Darnell Nicole

"#Yacht #Life #WontHeDoIt"

WAGS Miami, Astrid Bavaresco, Instagram

Instagram

Astrid Bavaresco

"perfect imperfection | @heraswim x 620 |"

WAGS Miami, Kayla Cox, Instagram

Instagram

Kayla Cox

"She believed she could. So she did"

WAGS Miami, Faven Liuget, Instagram

Instagram

Faven Liuget

"Ethiopian ting ✨✨✨✨Hair: @brittneethestylist | Makeup: @ashleyrenee.theartist | Outfit: @houseofstash | Styled: @joshuaomarjohnson | choker: @intertwinecollection ✨✨✨✨✨#habesha #african #eastafrican #wagsmiami"

WAGS Miami, Hencha Voigt, Instagram

Instagram

Hencha Voigt

"Change is inevitable accept it with open arms!"

WAGS Miami, Metisha Schaefer, Instagram

Instagram

Metisha Schaefer

"Dont You wish people could be like money, so you could hold them up to the sun and see which ones are fake and who are real . Mansion @prominentstatus"

WAGS Miami, Claudia Sampedro, Instagram

Instagram

Claudia Sampedro

"Sun don't shine in the shade

Bird can't fly in a cage... that's just the wave..."

WAGS Miami, Ashley Nicole Roberts, Instagram

Instagram

Ashley Nicole

"☀️☀️☀️☀️"

WAGS Miami, Darnell Nicole, Instagram

Instagram

Darnell Nicole

"Love my gorgeous cover-up from @intriguecouture"

WAGS Miami, Astrid Bavaresco, Instagram

Instagram

Astrid Bavaresco

"clap, clap, clap it... Foot up, my foot up, hold up now my foot up #beehive #mood"

WAGS Miami, Darnell Nicole, Instagram

Instagram

Darnell Nicole

"Sometimes, you just have to surrender to the wind. @bfyneswim"

WAGS Miami, Astrid Bavaresco, Instagram

Instagram

Astrid Bavaresco

"Deja que te diga cosas al oído, Para que te acuerdes si no estás conmigo | loving my jumpsuit from @shopmaicouture ✨"

WAGS Miami, Kayla Cox, Instagram

Instagram

Kayla Cox

"Just breathe."

WAGS Miami, Faven Liuget, Instagram

Instagram

Faven Liuget

"I just loved this outfit thanx again @rickibrazil ✨✨Makeup: @ashleyrenee.theartist | Hair: @crystalceestyles | Lashes: @millionlashesmiami ✨✨✨✨#love #selfie #wagsmiami"

WAGS Miami, Hencha Voigt, Instagram

Instagram

Hencha Voigt

"Say what you think, do what you do. • bikini @audeswim • hair @moyadaly_bcbundles #wagsmiami #HenchaVoigtFitness @henchavoigtfitness"

WAGS Miami, Metisha Schaefer, Instagram

Instagram

Metisha Schaefer

"L o n d o n. OOTD @touchdolls"

WAGS Miami, Darnell Nicole, Instagram

Instagram

Darnell Nicole

"But the other night though..."

WAGS Miami, Hencha Voigt, Instagram

Instagram

Hencha Voigt

"More Life More Body @henchavoigtfitness •@swimwearbeastyz #HenchaVoigt #HenchaVoigtFitness #wagsmiami #morelife"

WAGS Miami, Darnell Nicole, Instagram

Instagram

Darnell Nicole

"And we still goin..."

WAGS Miami, Kayla Cox, Instagram

Instagram

Kayla Cox

"Yeah, a yacht can be fun ⚓️"

WAGS Miami, Faven Liuget, Instagram

Instagram

Faven Liuget

"Be good do good look good✨✨✨ MAKEUP: @ashleyrenee.theartist

HAIR: @brittneethestylist

DRESS: @divamodafashioncouture"

WAGS Miami, Astrid Bavaresco, Instagram

Instagram

Astrid Bavaresco

"Rosé all day! Thank you @theconfidante for your amazing vibes always @heraswim"

WAGS Miami, Metisha Schaefer, Instagram

Instagram

Metisha Schaefer

"B l i s s ✨✨✨✨✨"

WAGS Miami, Kayla Cox, Instagram

Instagram

Kayla Cox

"Baby... The world is our oyster⚡️"

Claudia Sampedro, WAGS Miami, Instagram

Instagram

Claudia Sampedro

"Posted"

WAGS Miami, Ashley Nicole Roberts, Instagram

Instagram

Ashley Nicole

"#AshSlay #BlackGirlMagic #Melanin #Croatia #WagsMiami #eentertainment"

WAGS Miami, Darnell Nicole, Instagram

Instagram

Darnell Nicole

"✨All of this winnin✨"

Metisha Shaefer, WAGS Miami, Instagram

Instagram

Metisha Schaefer

"Check out my girls website @everythingswimwear! Finally miami feels like summer is here yayyyyyy!"

Astrid Baravesco, WAGS Miami, Instagram

Instagram

Astrid Bavaresco

"@designereyesfl @heraswim photo credit : @darnellnicole #biminibliss #breakforbimini."

WAGS Miami, Astrid Bavaresco, Instagram

Instagram

Astrid Bavaresco

"be humble... sit down �� | @tansbylorena , @shopmaicouture |"

Darnell Nicole, WAGS Miami, Instagram

Instagram

Darnell Nicole

"The best thing one can do when it is raining, is let it rain.  @asherahswimwear."

Metisha Shaefer, WAGS Miami, Instagram

Instagram

Metisha Schaefer

"Carpe diem. I live by it."

Hencha Voigt, WAGS Miami, Instagram

Instagram

Hencha Voigt

"03.26.16 | Be Your Only Competition @henchavoigtfitness."

Claudia Sampedro, WAGS Miami, Instagram

Instagram

Claudia Sampedro

"On set getting ready to shoot with @ohrangutangtv  HMU: @Cristinapilo Watch behind the scenes on my snapchat now ��: TheeClaudsters."

Ashley Nicole Roberts, WAGS Miami, Instagram

Instagram

Ashley Nicole

"Hashtag BLESSED  #versacemansion #staycation #miamilife #wagsmiami"

Claudia Sampedro, WAGS Miami, Instagram

Instagram

Claudia Sampedro

"#humpday."

Astrid Baravesco, WAGS Miami, Instagram

Instagram

Astrid Bavaresco

"I be out of words tryna sum it up ➕."

Metisha Shaefer, WAGS Miami, Instagram

Instagram

Metisha Schaefer

"H A p p Y Monday Lovers! And nope İ Did not do My boobs .... Depending On My Cycle they fluctuate. Make sure to Follow my private Account as well @metisha_s Yallah."

Astrid Baravesco, WAGS Miami, Instagram

Instagram

Astrid Bavaresco

"this ritual bath was perfect  thank you @tansbylorena for my glow | Spa Palazzo at Boca Raton Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort."

Claudia Sampedro, WAGS Miami, Instagram

Instagram

Claudia Sampedro

"Post baby body #raw #offthesnap #noedits #nofilter #mommyoftwo #9monthspostbaby #hater"

