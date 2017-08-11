9 Times The View Co-Hosts Documented Personal Milestones on TV

When it comes to daytime TV, viewers become very invested with the people they wake up to.

Sure, they may have never met the faces that grace their small screens day after day. At the same time, there's a connection the audience has with whoever is hosting their favorite daytime series.

Such is the case for The View where viewers have followed the co-hosts through their ups and downs in the public eye.

They cheered when it was time to announce a pregnancy and got more than a little emotional when it was time to announce a retirement.

In honor of The View's 20th anniversary this week, E! News decided to take a look back at just some of the moments when the co-hosts shared huge milestones with the audience at home. All the announcements may have just made viewers feel closer to the chatty ladies of ABC's long running series.