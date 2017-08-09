The Battle of the Travel Squads: Which Celebrity Friends Vacation the Hardest?

Squad: An informal group of individuals with a common identity and a sense of solidarity. Crew, posse, gang.
Travel Squad: An informal group of individuals with a common identity and a sense of solidarity who happen to have found themselves on a totally fabulous vacation together.
In Hollywood squads are completely ubiquitous. There are squads of young actresses, squads of castmembers, squads of celebrities whose kids happen to go to the same fancy school. But travel squads are a whole other being entirely. Being famous means that you're likely to find yourself on vacation with a handful of other famous people, staying in locales that the rest of the world could merely dream about. These groups can ebb and flow depending on the stars' schedules or love lives, but there are a few squads that keep coming up again and again.
George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Leonardo DiCaprio all have solid travel squads that come together almost yearly to wine and dine all over the world. As such, it's just betting for a squad-off. Or rather, make that a vacation-off. It's time to decide who takes the best trips with all their friends, who lets loose the most, and who gives out the best swag.
Not every travel squad is created equal, after all.
The Most Expensive Celebrity Vacations by the Numbers: Private Jets, Villas and Six-Figure Getaways
Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration
Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration
Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration
Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration
Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration