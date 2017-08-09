So...Kate Beckinsale's Tulle Dress—Love It or Leave It?

Do we love it or can we leave it?

Kate Beckinsale arrived at the premiere of The Only Living Boy In New York wearing this all-pink-everything, ombre $4,995 Marchesa gown and strappy heels. As usual, the actress looks stunning, but there are a few things about the overall look we're questioning. Like the potential overload of tulle? Debatable.

Ultimately, the choice is yours whether you're a fan or not (beauty's in the eye of the beholder, after all), so our job with this series is to give you the bullet points (both pros and cons) to help you make that decision.

Shall we?