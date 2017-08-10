See Two Decades of The View's Co-Hosts Bid Their Final Farewells

On August 11, 1997, a new daytime, women-fronted talk show called The View debuted and the landscape of daytime TV was forever changed.

At its outset, five opinionated women (some well-known and some under-the-radar) helmed the show and chatted about taboo topics and hot-button issues in front of a live studio office. Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos were the first ladies at bat (or at chat, really) on the revolutionary program that's still making headlines.

Some of the women, like Whoopi Goldberg, have lasted more than a decade, while others, like Raven-Symoné (and many more), were one-season wonders. Meanwhile, Behar bid farewell to the gig in 2013 after being on the show for six years, only to come back in 2015.

An amazing 20 years later, the view of The View is looking rather different than it did two decades ago (save for the presence of Behar)— the show's other four co-hosts are Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin.

In honor of tomorrow's 20th anniversary of the trail-blazing show, check out all plethora of women who have said goodbye to their co-hosting gig (BTW: some left without a fond—or any—farewell) and changed what it means to, "take a little time and enjoy the view"...